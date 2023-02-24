Sigma Planning Corp Sells 58 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,357,000 after buying an additional 279,461 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5,579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 264,248 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,670,000 after buying an additional 242,988 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $305.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.41. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $513.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

