Sigma Planning Corp Sells 634 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in National Grid by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in National Grid by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Grid Company Profile

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.75) to GBX 1,150 ($13.85) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.28) to GBX 1,070 ($12.89) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.57) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

