Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,832 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE NEM opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

