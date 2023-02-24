Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,226 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $306,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

