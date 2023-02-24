Sigma Planning Corp Sells 928 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.0 %

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

RETA stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.