Sigma Planning Corp Takes $218,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,592,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

