Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of AB stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

