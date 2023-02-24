Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rumble in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Rumble stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

