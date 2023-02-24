Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 400,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

