Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

