Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.2 %

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also

