Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Trading Up 1.3%

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. 294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.
Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
