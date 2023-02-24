Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Trading Up 1.3%

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. 294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter.

