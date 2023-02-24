Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside  convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Trading Up 1.2%

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 13,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 2,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $782,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000.

