Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside  convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Trading Up 1.2%

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 13,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 2,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.
Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.
Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.
Institutional Trading of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (QQD)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.