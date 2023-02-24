Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $20.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.7 %
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
