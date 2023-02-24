Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $20.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.