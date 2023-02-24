Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.90, but opened at $37.83. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sleep Number shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 216,208 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sleep Number by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sleep Number by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $866.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

