SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stake Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,502 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $843.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

