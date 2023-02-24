Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,035 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.