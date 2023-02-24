Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,910.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

