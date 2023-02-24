Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.