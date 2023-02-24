Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFST. StockNews.com lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

In related news, Director Anna T. Locke acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,181.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ray Lattimore bought 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $105,193.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna T. Locke acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,181.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,522 shares of company stock valued at $310,173. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

