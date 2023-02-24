SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

