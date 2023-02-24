SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stake Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPIP stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

