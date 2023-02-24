SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA XME opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

