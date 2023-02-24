Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

SPRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.27. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

