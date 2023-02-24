Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.
SPRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.27. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.