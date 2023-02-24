SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,146 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $690,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 47.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

SPXC stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

