St James House (LON:SJH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.50). Approximately 4,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.53).
St James House Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -103.75.
About St James House
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
