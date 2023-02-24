STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 51,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,133,656.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

