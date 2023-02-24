STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Lowered to $78.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s previous close.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 51,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,133,656.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

