STAAR Surgical (STAA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) recently:

2/22/2023 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2023 – STAAR Surgical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – STAAR Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/1/2023 – STAAR Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $91.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.