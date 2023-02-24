STAAR Surgical (STAA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) recently:
- 2/22/2023 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/22/2023 – STAAR Surgical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – STAAR Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2023 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/1/2023 – STAAR Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $91.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
STAAR Surgical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STAA opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
Featured Stories
