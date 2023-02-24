Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.19. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,176 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 155.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 624,973 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

