Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,420 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 24% compared to the average volume of 4,375 call options.
Lemonade stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.57. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $32.97.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
