Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,016 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average daily volume of 4,502 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SAVE opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,644,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,879,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

