Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,262 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 112% compared to the average daily volume of 3,419 put options.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $60.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $64.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

