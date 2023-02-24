StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.84. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 259,042 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

See Also

