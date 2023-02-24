StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading Down 4.8%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 13,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 22,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVAUF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

