Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Down 9.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $81.61 and last traded at $83.67. Approximately 35,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 109,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.
The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.
Strategic Education Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
