Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 99,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 101,557 shares.The stock last traded at $60.22 and had previously closed at $56.11.

The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,472.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

