SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Shares Down 12%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) dropped 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 21,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$718,630.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

