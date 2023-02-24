Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $18.69 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,796.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,097 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,792.8% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 203,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 192,924 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 133,447 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,860.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 254,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 241,462 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,537.0% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 231,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 222,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,280.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

