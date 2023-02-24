Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 184,097 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,796.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,097 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,792.8% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 203,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 192,924 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 133,447 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 254,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 241,462 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 231,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 222,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

