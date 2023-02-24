Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.80. Sunrun shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 2,600,312 shares.

The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

