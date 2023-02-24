Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.25). Approximately 31,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 233,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Supreme in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £121.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,155.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Supreme’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

