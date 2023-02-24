SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 20th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
MD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
