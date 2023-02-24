SVB Leerink Weighs in on Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLK. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $140,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

