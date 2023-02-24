Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYRS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.57. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
