Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYRS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.57. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.