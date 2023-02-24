Taboola.com Ltd. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Taboola.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.43.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,139 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Featured Stories
