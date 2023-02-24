Taboola.com Ltd. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Taboola.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.49. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,139 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

