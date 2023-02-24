Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.05, but opened at $38.65. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 437,287 shares.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after buying an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

