Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TWODF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODF stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.