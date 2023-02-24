TCTC Holdings LLC Has $22.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,537.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,447 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

