Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $228,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 141.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

